Policemen, who extorted money from foreigners, punished in Kyrgyzstan

The policemen who extorted money from foreigners at Manas Airport in Kyrgyzstan were punished. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As noted, a video which tells how police officers demanded money for smoking in inappropriate place from foreign athletes at Manas Airport, who came to Kyrgyzstan to participate in snooker competitions, appeared the day before on one of the local TV channels and on Facebook.

The information sparked public outcry and adversely affected the image of law enforcement bodies, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

«The ministry’s own security service conducted an investigation. Based on its results, a number of air traffic police officers were punished in a disciplinary manner, and two were dismissed from their positions with demotion for violation of orders of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The management was reprimanded. A copy of the inspection findings was sent to the prosecutor’s office for legal assessment," press service said.
