About 37 foreigners violate migration legislation in Bishkek

At least 37 foreigners, who violated migration legislation, were detected in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Protocols were reportedly drawn up against the foreigners under Article 431 of the Code of Offenses «Violation by foreign citizens of the established procedure of stay, rules for carrying out labor activities in the Kyrgyz Republic or transit travel.»

At least 14 of them are citizens of Pakistan and 23 are citizens of Bangladesh.

Individuals or legal entities who invited foreigners are being identified.

«For three months of 2024, the operational services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed 59 facts of organization of illegal migration. All collected materials were sent to the court. In total, 6,080 violations in the field of migration legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic were revealed during this time. The amount of fines imposed for the detected violations is 19,097 million soms,» the ministry noted.