International Medical University lecturer detained for extortion

A lecturer of the International Medical University was detained in Bishkek on suspicion of extortion. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
According to the investigation, the police received a statement against a teacher who has been extorting money since November 2023 and putting pressure during studies.
Employees of the Main Criminal Investigation Department caught the extortionist red-handed while taking a bribe of 81,000 soms in the university building.
He was placed in a temporary detention center.