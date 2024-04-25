11:56
International Medical University lecturer detained for extortion

A lecturer of the International Medical University was detained in Bishkek on suspicion of extortion. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact under Article 208 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the investigation, the police received a statement against a teacher who has been extorting money since November 2023 and putting pressure during studies.

Employees of the Main Criminal Investigation Department caught the extortionist red-handed while taking a bribe of 81,000 soms in the university building.

He was placed in a temporary detention center.
