Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan

Foreigners who violated the migration legislation of the country have been detected in Bishkek. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, in the course of operative-search activities at various places of temporary residence, more than 130 foreigners from Pakistan and Bangladesh were identified, 64 of them are staying in the country with expired visas and without migration registration.

«The foreigners arrived in the republic legally with the purpose of employment in the spheres of catering, delivery services, construction and garment production. However, most of them turned out to be unclaimed due to lack of appropriate qualifications and low wages,» the statement says.

The SCNS, together with the Interior Ministry, drew up administrative protocols with appropriate fines. According to the law, the foreigners are subject to deportation.
