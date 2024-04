An unknown man brutally beat a store saleswoman in the 6th microdistrict of Bishkek. A source in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred on April 24 at approximately 8 p.m. The man entered the store and began to behave inappropriately, attacked the saleswoman and beat her. The victim called the police.

The man was detained. According to preliminary data, he is a foreigner and was drunk at the time of the attack. The woman was hospitalized.