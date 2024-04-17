17:26
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek

Preventive measures were carried out among foreign students in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

The department notes an increase in road accidents involving foreign students, who work in fast delivery services on motorcycles and electric scooters.

Explanatory work was carried out with the heads of fast delivery services on compliance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of external migration, as a result of which more than 100 foreign students were prohibited from working.

In order to detect and suppress channels of illegal migration, employees of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek revealed 41 cases of organizing illegal migration, most of the organizers of which were foreign citizens. After appropriate investigative and operational measures, criminal cases were sent to court for further proceedings.
