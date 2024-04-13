12:58
Another investigator detained on suspicion of extortion

An investigator was detained in Osh region, who is suspected of extortion of 100,000 soms. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the state committee, the investigator extorted money for termination of a criminal case initiated for hooliganism, despite the countering statement of the victim about the refusal to support private-public charges.

The investigator from the Department of Internal Affairs of Nookat district of Osh region was caught red-handed while taking 40,000 soms.

Earlier, on April 4, SCNS employees detained a senior investigator for especially important cases and an investigator of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek on the fact of extortion of 160,000 soms.
