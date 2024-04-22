Crime group members extort money from local government officials in Osh region

Members of an organized crime group extorted $500,000 and 1 million soms from local government officials in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, investigators detained two members of the organized crime group on suspicion of extortion. They are registered as members of the organized crime group of a crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev.

A criminal case was initiated at the request of the heads of local government bodies in Osh region on the fact of extortion of a large sum of money.

The detainees were charged with committing a crime; the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest. Investigative and operational measures are being carried out to identify people involved in the crime.

According to some information that requires clarification, one of the suspects is the brother of a deputy of the Parliament.