Bishkek mayor supports construction of high-rise buildings in Ak-Orgo

The mayor of Bishkek, Albek Ibraimov, supports construction of high-rise buildings in Ak-Orgo. Construction project was considered today at a meeting of the Town Planning Council.

The project has not yet determined what kind of heating will be in Ak-Orgo houses. Perhaps, its own boiler facility will be built. The issue of supplying people with drinking water and sewage has not been resolved.

The mayor, Albek Ibraimov, called on the builders to support the project. «I’m for high-rise buildings in Ak-Orgo. If you do not start construction of high-rise buildings there, communications will never appear. If there is a project from the owner, we should not interfere," he said.
