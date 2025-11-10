11:51
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan creating electronic database of halal products

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan is creating an electronic database of halal products. It is planned to launch it next year. Almaz Kaiyrbekov, director of the ministry’s Halal Industry Development Center, announced on Birinchi Radio.

He noted that the system for storing aggregated data will allow getting more accurate information on the number of producers of meat, dairy, and other products with a halal guarantee.

The unified database will be hosted on a government portal to facilitate the exchange of information between government agencies and public authorities.

«This will allow us to see real figures on halal product production and ensure complete transparency,» the specialist explained.

The system will record all stages—from the slaughterhouse to processing and the composition of the finished product.

«If it’s sausage, for example, we need to know which slaughterhouse the meat came from and who owned the animal,» Almaz Kaiyrbekov explained.

He believes that the comprehensive development of the processing industry in the agricultural sector will significantly increase the contribution of livestock farming to the country’s economy.

Last June, President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On the Halal Industry.» In December 2024, officials already tested a new state portal for the halal industry in the Kyrgyz Republic. This is a unified automated information system for the accounting and oversight of certified halal products and services. After completing the tests, it was promised to be integrated with Tunduk interdepartmental electronic interaction platform, which will facilitate digital interaction between certification and oversight bodies and participants in the product circulation.
