Kyrgyzstan to tighten penalties for violating halal standards

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has drafted a bill aimed at strengthening state oversight in the halal industry, the ministry’s press service reported.

The draft proposes establishing clear penalties for entities that violate halal standards or illegally use the «halal» label.

The ministry also continues to improve the halal certification system. Plans include digitalizing the certificate issuance process, introducing transparent mechanisms for monitoring production and product labeling, and improving the effectiveness of monitoring.

The Ministry of Economy noted that the new measures are aimed at strengthening public confidence in halal products sold in Kyrgyzstan and increasing transparency in the industry.