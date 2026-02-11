Penalties to be introduced for use of fake halal certificates

The parliamentary committee on law and order has approved amendments to the Code of Offenses of Kyrgyzstan aimed at protecting consumer rights and introducing liability for falsifying halal product labeling.

Manufacturers will be penalized for using fake certificates and other forms of misleading consumers.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce, Sultan Akhmatov, told lawmakers that the new regulations are intended to bring order to the market of halal goods and halal services.

Committee members supported strengthening inspection measures and designating separate areas at markets for products with halal certification.

For violations of the procedure for confirming compliance of halal products and halal services, a fine of 13,000 soms is proposed for legal entities. Cases under this article will be reviewed by the authorized body in the healthcare sector.

The committee also reviewed and approved, in the third reading, amendments to the Criminal Code related to combating torture. The new version of Article 137 brings legislation into line with UN requirements. Under the amendments, liability for torture will apply not only to officials, but also to other individuals who officially perform state functions.