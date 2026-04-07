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Kyrgyzstan promotes halal industry at International Congress in Ankara

Ainura Akhmedzhanova, Director of the Kyrgyz Accreditation Center under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, is participating in the 1st International Halal Accreditation Congress, which is held from April 6 to 8, 2026, in Ankara, Turkey. The Ministry of Economy’s press service reported.

The Congress, organized by the Halal Accreditation Agency of Turkey, is the first global platform bringing together academics, industry representatives, and government agencies.

The main goal of the event is to discuss common standards, strengthen trust in certification, and advance the halal sector’s development prospects internationally.

For Kyrgyzstan, this opens up new export opportunities and strengthens the status of the national accreditation system.

The congress program includes discussions of mechanisms for the mutual recognition of halal certificates, the study of innovative methods for quality control of products and services, and strengthening of partnerships with international accreditation organizations. Kyrgyzstan’s participation in the Congress promotes the country’s integration into the global halal industry community and increases trust in the national certification system.
link: https://24.kg/english/369377/
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