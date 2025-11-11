Kyrgyzstan to tighten requirements for issuing halal product certificates

Kyrgyzstan plans to tighten the requirements for issuing halal product certificates. Almaz Kaiyrbekov, Director of the Center for Halal Industry Development under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, announced on Birinchi Radio.

He stated that the accreditation standards for organizations certifying halal products will be strengthened. The goal is to align national standards with international norms and remove non-compliant products from the market.

Almaz Kaiyrbekov also noted that certain ingredients — such as gelatin and food colorings — require laboratory verification of their origin.

«This is not only a religious issue but also an important economic resource. The halal industry is a multi-billion-dollar market, and Kyrgyzstan should actively develop this sector,» he concluded.