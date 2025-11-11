15:52
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan to tighten requirements for issuing halal product certificates

Kyrgyzstan plans to tighten the requirements for issuing halal product certificates. Almaz Kaiyrbekov, Director of the Center for Halal Industry Development under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, announced on Birinchi Radio.

He stated that the accreditation standards for organizations certifying halal products will be strengthened. The goal is to align national standards with international norms and remove non-compliant products from the market.

Almaz Kaiyrbekov also noted that certain ingredients — such as gelatin and food colorings — require laboratory verification of their origin.

«This is not only a religious issue but also an important economic resource. The halal industry is a multi-billion-dollar market, and Kyrgyzstan should actively develop this sector,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/350480/
views: 91
Print
Related
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan creating electronic database of halal products
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan plan to develop halal trade cooperation
Pork DNA again found in Toyboss halal sausages
Halal products trading house from Kyrgyzstan opened in Kazan
Each halal product in Kyrgyzstan to have unique QR code
Officials test halal product monitoring system
Cabinet for mutual recognition of halal certificates between countries
Opportunities of halal industry and tourism of Kyrgyzstan presented in Thailand
President signs law regulating halal industry in Kyrgyzstan
Pakistan to share experience with Kyrgyzstan in field of halal industry
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington
Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake
11 November, Tuesday
15:41
Kyrgyzstan among top 10 purchasers of cheese and farm cheese from Russia Kyrgyzstan among top 10 purchasers of cheese and farm c...
15:32
Leadership change at Asman Oil Company
15:11
Kyrgyzstan to tighten requirements for issuing halal product certificates
14:54
Section of Erkindik Boulevard in Bishkek to be closed due to pipeline repairs
14:46
Over 1,000 people evacuated from school No. 25 following bomb threat report