Gold from Kyrgyzstan sold to Malaysia for the first time

Gold from Kyrgyzstan was sold to Malaysia for the first time. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

According to its data, 50 kilograms of Kyrgyz precious metal were sold to this country for the first time.

It is noted that in the first five months of 2025, gold from Kyrgyzstan was exported to Great Britain, Switzerland, and Turkey.

In the first quarter of this year, the Kyrgyz Republic reduced its gold reserves by 3.85 tons. As of April 1, the reserves of the precious metal amounted to 34.27 tons.

It was reported earlier that Kyrgyzstan is among the three largest world sellers of gold.