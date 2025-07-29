10:40
USD 87.30
EUR 101.96
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan plan to develop halal trade cooperation

A delegation from Kyrgyzstan, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, paid a visit to Pakistan.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the fifth meeting of the Kyrgyzstan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation was held in Islamabad.

During the visit, Edil Baisalov met with Pakistan’s Minister of Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, to discuss strengthening partnership, implementation of joint energy and infrastructure projects, and cooperation in agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, and IT.

Several agreements were signed following the talks:

A Memorandum between Kyrgyzstan’s National Investment Agency and the Pakistan Board of Investment;

A Memorandum on halal trade between Halal Industry Development Center under the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan and the Pakistan Halal Authority;

An agreement on cooperation in the field of standardization, metrology and conformity assessment between the Center for Standardization and Metrology of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority.
link: https://24.kg/english/337776/
views: 189
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss cooperation in field of virtual assets
Foreign trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan increases by 12.8 percent
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia increases by 15.9 percent
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China increases by 44.7 percent in 2024
Pakistan recommends Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Kyrgyzstan shows highest retail trade growth rates in Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade declines, exports drop by 8.2 percent
Kyrgyzstan re-elected as Chair of UNESCAP Paperless Trade Council
Level of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and CIS increased by 10 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan intend to increase bilateral trade to $3 billion
Popular
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
29 July, Tuesday
09:52
Kyrgyzstani Marat Niyazmat uulu raises national flag on Mount Kilimanjaro Kyrgyzstani Marat Niyazmat uulu raises national flag on...
09:39
World U17 Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstani Alkham Abdirasulov reaches final
09:11
Land plots for housing construction provided to 43 orphans
09:03
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan plan to develop halal trade cooperation
08:43
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
28 July, Monday
19:07
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:18
Denis Petrashov takes third place at World Aquatics Championships