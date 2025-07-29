Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan plan to develop halal trade cooperation

A delegation from Kyrgyzstan, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, paid a visit to Pakistan.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the fifth meeting of the Kyrgyzstan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation was held in Islamabad.

During the visit, Edil Baisalov met with Pakistan’s Minister of Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, to discuss strengthening partnership, implementation of joint energy and infrastructure projects, and cooperation in agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, and IT.

Several agreements were signed following the talks:

A Memorandum between Kyrgyzstan’s National Investment Agency and the Pakistan Board of Investment;

A Memorandum on halal trade between Halal Industry Development Center under the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan and the Pakistan Halal Authority;

An agreement on cooperation in the field of standardization, metrology and conformity assessment between the Center for Standardization and Metrology of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority.