18:00
USD 87.45
EUR 101.53
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce is proposing to introduce fines for violating the requirements of the Law «On the Halal Industry in the Kyrgyz Republic.» Deputy Minister Sultan Akhmatov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship, and Competition Development of the Parliament.

According to him, the Law «On the Halal Industry in the Kyrgyz Republic» stipulates that violations of this law entail liability under the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic.

However, the corresponding amendments have not yet been made to the Code itself. Specifically, the draft law proposes adding an article to the Code of Offenses titled «Violation of the Legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Halal Industry.» It provides for fines of 7,500 soms for individuals and 23,000 soms for legal entities for violations related to the release of halal products and halal services without conformity confirmation documents.

For violations of the conformity confirmation procedure for halal products and halal services, it is proposed to impose a fine of 13,000 soms on legal entities. Cases of violations under this article will be reviewed by the authorized healthcare body.

The deputy minister noted that there have been cases in Kyrgyzstan where companies received halal product certificates in violation of these regulations. «The law specifies the conditions for how accreditation should be conducted. There have been cases where they claimed halal, but the products contained pork. This was the case with Riha company; it was improperly accredited. We revoked its license,» the deputy minister said.

Following the discussion, the committee members approved the bill in the first reading.
link: https://24.kg/english/358423/
views: 123
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to tighten requirements for issuing halal product certificates
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan creating electronic database of halal products
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan plan to develop halal trade cooperation
Pork DNA again found in Toyboss halal sausages
Halal products trading house from Kyrgyzstan opened in Kazan
Each halal product in Kyrgyzstan to have unique QR code
Officials test halal product monitoring system
Cabinet for mutual recognition of halal certificates between countries
Opportunities of halal industry and tourism of Kyrgyzstan presented in Thailand
President signs law regulating halal industry in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
19 January, Monday
17:50
No Kyrgyzstanis killed or injured in train accident in Spain — Foreign Ministry No Kyrgyzstanis killed or injured in train accident in...
17:16
Digital water accounting: System to be implemented throughout Kyrgyzstan in 2026
17:03
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
16:43
Economic growth in Kyrgyzstan: Bakyt Torobaev discusses reforms with IMF
16:37
ARVI and flu cases rise again in Kyrgyzstan