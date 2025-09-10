20:06
Sadyr Japarov and Deputy President of Malaysia’s Senate discuss cooperation

President Sadyr Japarov received Deputy President of the Senate of the Malaysian Parliament Nur Jazlan Mohamed, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit. The parties discussed expanding cooperation in various areas, the press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan views Malaysia as an important partner in Southeast Asia and is interested in strengthening ties. He recalled his recent visit to the country, during which important documents were signed. Particular attention was paid to inter-parliamentary cooperation, which the president called a strategic element of the partnership.

The head of state spoke about the latest achievements of Kyrgyzstan, including economic growth, the introduction of digital technologies and infrastructure development. He noted that after the intensification of cooperation in 2024, the volume of bilateral trade is gradually increasing.

Nur Jazlan Mohamed conveyed greetings from the leaders of the Malaysian Parliament and announced his intention to create a friendship group between the Parliaments of the two countries. He noted that he sees positive changes in the development of Kyrgyzstan since his last visit in 2009.
