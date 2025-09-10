16:57
Launch of direct Bishkek - Kuala Lumpur flights discussed again

The issue of launching a direct flight between Bishkek and Kuala Lumpur was once again raised during a meeting of the Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu with Deputy President of Senate of Malaysia Nur Jazlan Mohamed, the parliament’s press service reported.

The parties discussed strengthening political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties between Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia, as well as prospects for inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu stressed that opening a direct air connection would be an important step in boosting tourism and trade between the two countries. He added that the launch of the flight will increase the flow of tourists and strengthen trade cooperation.

«Despite the wide opportunities, trade relations have not yet reached the desired level. We need to step up efforts in this direction and develop joint work in tourism. A direct Bishkek—Kuala Lumpur flight would facilitate not only tourism development but also economic cooperation,» the Speaker said.

He also highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s significant potential in hydropower and invited Malaysian investors to participate in the sector. For his part, Nur Jazlan Mohamed noted he was visiting Kyrgyzstan for the second time and had witnessed major changes, particularly in Bishkek’s development.

The Malaysian side supported the proposals and underlined the need to expand cooperation in education. Nur Jazlan Mohamed said Malaysian students are interested in studying medicine in Kyrgyzstan, while Kyrgyz students could pursue studies in Malaysia in technology, communications, and business. He also expressed readiness to share Malaysia’s experience in accessing global markets.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Nur Jazlan Mohamed invited Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu to pay an official visit to Malaysia.

Talks on launching direct flights between the two countries have been ongoing since May 2024. Sadyr Japarov then stated that Kyrgyzstan was ready to unilaterally grant Malaysian airlines the fifth freedom of the air. This will allow Kyrgyzstan’s international airports to be used as a transit point for flights to European countries.
