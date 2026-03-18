Kyrgyz musicals staged in Astana to mark 100th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov

Kyrgyz ethno-musicals are staged in Astana on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of birth of writer Chingiz Aitmatov. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy reported.

Theatrical venues showcase several productions, including the ethno-musical Raimaly and Begimai, based on Aitmatov’s works. The performance combines national music, dance, and drama, exploring themes of love, tradition, and human destiny.

Dozens of performers are involved in the production.

The shows are part of anniversary events marking the 100th anniversary of the writer’s birth, whose work is considered one of the key cultural symbols of Kyrgyzstan.

The musical was previously presented in Moscow and other Russian cities, and the tour has now continued across Central Asian countries.