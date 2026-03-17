09:49
USD 87.45
EUR 100.07
RUB 1.09
English

Japarov congratulates Tokayev on referendum on new Constitution of Kazakhstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful holding of the referendum on the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan.

He noted that the vote was a clear manifestation of the will of the citizens and a confirmation of public trust in state institutions. He emphasized that the high voter turnout demonstrates the active civic position of the population and support for the ongoing reforms.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the President of Kyrgyzstan for the congratulations and warm words, noting the continued support and attention to the processes taking place in Kazakhstan. He also reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan cooperation and developing a strategic partnership between the two countries. The heads of state discussed current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further strengthening Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan cooperation.

Concluding the conversation, Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence in further strengthening cooperation in the spirit of mutual trust, traditional friendship, and brotherhood. He also congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the upcoming Orozo Ait and Nooruz holidays, wishing the peoples of both countries harmony, well-being, and prosperity.
link: https://24.kg/english/366255/
views: 40
Print
Related
Kazakhstan's President announces parliamentary elections
Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China
Kazakhstan's grain exports to Kyrgyzstan increases 1.7 times
Freedom Bank Kazakhstan abandons plans to establish subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov meets with Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss Issyk-Kul—Almaty road
Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan plans to share internet access with Kyrgyzstan via Starlink
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan resume cooperation in hydrometeorology
Truck congestion at border: Kazakhstan comments on situation
Popular
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026 Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026
Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion
Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media
17 March, Tuesday
09:41
Japarov congratulates Tokayev on referendum on new Constitution of Kazakhstan Japarov congratulates Tokayev on referendum on new Cons...
16 March, Monday
21:44
CEC terminates powers of MP Gulsunkan Zhunushalieva ahead of schedule
21:38
XXI International Jazz_Bishkek_Spring Festival to be held on April 24-25
21:30
Tax Service Chairman meets with entrepreneurs in Batken region
21:24
Kyrgyzstan considers launching BRICS Pay payment gateway
21:18
Trade House of Kyrgyzstan planned to be opened in Chengdu, China