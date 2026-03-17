Japarov congratulates Tokayev on referendum on new Constitution of Kazakhstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful holding of the referendum on the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan.

He noted that the vote was a clear manifestation of the will of the citizens and a confirmation of public trust in state institutions. He emphasized that the high voter turnout demonstrates the active civic position of the population and support for the ongoing reforms.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the President of Kyrgyzstan for the congratulations and warm words, noting the continued support and attention to the processes taking place in Kazakhstan. He also reaffirmed his commitment to further deepening Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan cooperation and developing a strategic partnership between the two countries. The heads of state discussed current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further strengthening Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan cooperation.

Concluding the conversation, Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence in further strengthening cooperation in the spirit of mutual trust, traditional friendship, and brotherhood. He also congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the upcoming Orozo Ait and Nooruz holidays, wishing the peoples of both countries harmony, well-being, and prosperity.