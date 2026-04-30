Ministry of Digital Development to be abolished in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on a large-scale overhaul of the country’s digital governance system.

According to the document, the Ministry of Digital Development will be reorganized and merged with the Presidential Affairs Department, with all functions, staff, and resources transferred.

Now, the Presidential Affairs Department will become the key center for coordinating digital transformation—from government services and electronic signatures to telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure.

The decree notes that, despite progress, digitalization has not yet resolved the problem of bureaucracy, especially for businesses and regions. A new approach should remove these barriers and accelerate reforms.

Additional measures include:

The positions of deputy heads for digital development in government agencies will be eliminated;

New departments for digitalization, communications, and archives will be created;

Development of IT parks throughout the republic is planned.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to bring legislation into compliance with the decree and amend the Digital Code in the near future.

The reform is expected to be a key step toward the country’s «total digitalization» and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies into public administration.