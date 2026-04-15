 Electricity consumption increases by more than 25 percent in Kyrgyzstan

Special Presidential Representative for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev held a meeting at the Ministry of Energy. Energy industry investors, partners, and government officials participated in the meeting.

It was noted that the country’s strong economic performance has led to a significant increase in electricity consumption in recent years. Over the past five years, electricity consumption has increased by more than 25 percent. In 2020, it amounted to 15.4 billion kilowatt-hours, and by the end of 2025, it is projected to reach 19.3 billion.

However, the pace of commissioning new generating capacity is lagging behind demand.

The meeting participants discussed issues related to companies already constructing solar, wind, and hydroelectric power plants in Kyrgyzstan or those currently under construction. Bakyt Torobaev recalled that, in accordance with the presidential decree, the powers of government agencies have been expanded, investment project implementation procedures have been accelerated, and the development of the energy sector is now a priority.

He added that some investors are quickly and effectively completing construction and commissioning projects. However, failure by individual companies to fulfill their obligations is not in the interests of the state or the industry.

According to the Presidential Representative for Special Assignments, if electricity consumption continues at this rate, it could reach 25 billion kilowatt-hours by 2030. Under these circumstances, achieving the strategic objective is crucial.