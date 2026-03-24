OSCE Secretary General to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan

The Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Feridun Hadi Sinirlioglu, will pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan on March 24-25. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Meetings with senior Kyrgyz officials and Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev are planned.

During the talks, the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the OSCE in the areas of military-political, economic-environmental, and humanitarian security will be discussed.

The parties also plan to exchange views on current regional issues, contemporary challenges, and security threats, and discuss opportunities for further collaboration within the OSCE, the ministry noted.