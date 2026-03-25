OSCE Secretary General praises Kyrgyzstan's efforts to ensure gender equality

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, Marlen Mamataliev, met with Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Feridun Sinirlioglu. The parliament’s press service reported.

According to the press service, Marlen Mamataliev noted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding dialogue with the OSCE.

Speaking about the parliamentary elections held in the republic last year, the speaker emphasized that women were granted certain advantages during the campaign, including special quotas.

He recalled that 788 international observers, including representatives of the OSCE PA, participated in the early election campaign, monitoring the elections.

«We are interested in expanding relations not only with neighboring states, but also with all OSCE participating countries in all areas. In particular, we are prepared to closely collaborate on joint projects with OSCE institutions, promoting democratic institutions, strengthening the rule of law, and ensuring sustainable development,» Marlen Mamataliev noted.

In turn, Feridun Sinirlioglu recalled his first visit to Bishkek in 1992, emphasizing that the Kyrgyz Republic has undergone significant transformations.

«The OSCE, which brings together 57 member states, has actively cooperated with Kyrgyzstan for 34 years. Within this cooperation, special attention has been paid to joint work in the areas of security, human rights protection, economy, and the environment, as well as the development of interparliamentary ties,» he said.

At the same time, the OSCE Secretary General praised the Kyrgyz Republic’s efforts to ensure gender equality and increase the number of women parliamentarians.