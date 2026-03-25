11:14
USD 87.45
EUR 101.37
RUB 1.07
English

OSCE Secretary General praises Kyrgyzstan's efforts to ensure gender equality

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, Marlen Mamataliev, met with Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Feridun Sinirlioglu. The parliament’s press service reported.

According to the press service, Marlen Mamataliev noted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding dialogue with the OSCE.

Speaking about the parliamentary elections held in the republic last year, the speaker emphasized that women were granted certain advantages during the campaign, including special quotas.

He recalled that 788 international observers, including representatives of the OSCE PA, participated in the early election campaign, monitoring the elections.

«We are interested in expanding relations not only with neighboring states, but also with all OSCE participating countries in all areas. In particular, we are prepared to closely collaborate on joint projects with OSCE institutions, promoting democratic institutions, strengthening the rule of law, and ensuring sustainable development,» Marlen Mamataliev noted.

In turn, Feridun Sinirlioglu recalled his first visit to Bishkek in 1992, emphasizing that the Kyrgyz Republic has undergone significant transformations.

«The OSCE, which brings together 57 member states, has actively cooperated with Kyrgyzstan for 34 years. Within this cooperation, special attention has been paid to joint work in the areas of security, human rights protection, economy, and the environment, as well as the development of interparliamentary ties,» he said.

At the same time, the OSCE Secretary General praised the Kyrgyz Republic’s efforts to ensure gender equality and increase the number of women parliamentarians.
link: https://24.kg/english/367345/
views: 156
Print
Related
OSCE Secretary General to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan congratulates Switzerland on its OSCE Chairmanship in 2026
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Culture Minister and OSCE Representative discuss freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan
Leader of OSCE PA election observation mission Claude Haagen to visit Bishkek
OSCE/ODIHR mission to deploy 30 long-term observers for parliamentary elections
OSCE supports signing of Border Treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
OSCE representatives to monitor women's rights march in Bishkek
OSCE to support Kyrgyzstan's initiatives on mountains and climate change issues
Climate change remains pressing problem of our time - OSCE Chair-in-Office
Popular
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait
Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030 China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030
Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn
25 March, Wednesday
11:01
Implementation of new technologies in Kyrgyzstan requires qualified personnel Implementation of new technologies in Kyrgyzstan requir...
10:52
15-volume history of Kyrgyz people project approved
10:47
Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan to travel to Kazakhstan for EAEU meetings
10:42
Several residential areas and districts of Bishkek to have no water on March 26
10:26
First SCO Youth Delphic Games opened in Bishkek