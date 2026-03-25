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Sadyr Japarov, OSCE Secretary General discuss projects, regional security

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Feridun Sinirlioglu. The presidential press service reported.

During the meeting, they discussed expanding Kyrgyzstan’s partnership with the OSCE, as well as opportunities to strengthen the organization’s project activities in the country.

The head of state noted that cooperation with the OSCE has been actively developing in recent years, as evidenced by regular reciprocal visits. He emphasized the effectiveness of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, which is currently implementing 22 projects. The OSCE Academy in the capital was named among the most successful initiatives.

Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to the organization for its support in reforming the judicial and law enforcement systems, digitalizing public administration, and promoting human rights and democratic freedoms.

The President also noted that strengthening cooperation with Central Asian countries remains a key foreign policy priority for the Kyrgyz Republic. He noted that the Secretary General’s visit coincided with the anniversary of the signing of the border agreements between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

In turn, Feridun Sinirlioglu thanked the Kyrgyz Republic for the warm welcome and noted its achievements in socioeconomic development and democratic processes, including women’s representation in politics.

He also highlighted the republic’s foreign policy, which is aimed at developing good-neighborly relations and adhering to international law, noting Kyrgyzstan’s contribution to regional security.

During the meeting, the parties also touched on the international agenda. Sadyr Japarov expressed concern about the complex geopolitical situation in the world, including the conflict in the Middle East.

Following the talks, the parties emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution of all contentious issues.
link: https://24.kg/english/367446/
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