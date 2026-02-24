10:53
USD 87.45
EUR 103.28
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan congratulates Switzerland on its OSCE Chairmanship in 2026

On February 23 in Geneva, on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation. The press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan — Switzerland cooperation, including political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, implementation of the cooperation program for 2026-2029, and interaction within international organizations.

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan congratulated Switzerland on its OSCE Chairmanship in 2026 and expressed readiness for close cooperation within the organization.

Particular attention was paid to developing trade and economic ties, attracting investment, cooperation in tourism, and the implementation of joint projects.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kyrgyzstan — Switzerland partnership and developing constructive dialogue.
link: https://24.kg/english/363255/
views: 156
Print
Related
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan to pay working visit to Switzerland
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Culture Minister and OSCE Representative discuss freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan
Swiss Ambassador wishes Kyrgyz people happiness in upcoming New Year
Leader of OSCE PA election observation mission Claude Haagen to visit Bishkek
OSCE/ODIHR mission to deploy 30 long-term observers for parliamentary elections
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Swiss Ambassador Siroco Messerli
Swiss company Swisscows plans to open bank in Kyrgyzstan
OSCE supports signing of Border Treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
OSCE representatives to monitor women's rights march in Bishkek
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026
Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation
24 February, Tuesday
10:41
Organization of Turkic States and WHO sign two-year cooperation plan Organization of Turkic States and WHO sign two-year coo...
10:30
Promised job at Kumtor: Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
10:23
Kyrgyzstan's rail passenger traffic increases significantly
10:17
Over 160 Defense Ministry servicemen receive apartments in Manas
10:10
Kyrgyzstan updates list of legal agencies for employment abroad