Kyrgyzstan congratulates Switzerland on its OSCE Chairmanship in 2026

On February 23 in Geneva, on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation. The press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan — Switzerland cooperation, including political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, implementation of the cooperation program for 2026-2029, and interaction within international organizations.

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan congratulated Switzerland on its OSCE Chairmanship in 2026 and expressed readiness for close cooperation within the organization.

Particular attention was paid to developing trade and economic ties, attracting investment, cooperation in tourism, and the implementation of joint projects.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kyrgyzstan — Switzerland partnership and developing constructive dialogue.