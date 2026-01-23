OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan

OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu plans to visit Bishkek. It was announced at a meeting of the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov with Volker Frobarth, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press service, the parties discussed the republic’s interaction with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and identified priority areas of work for 2026.

Possible visits to Bishkek by the Director of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the Representative on Freedom of the Media were also discussed at the meeting. The Kyrgyz side expressed their readiness to provide full organizational support.

The diplomats exchanged views on initiatives in the areas of border cooperation and confidence-building in Central Asia.