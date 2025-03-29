OSCE supports signing of Border Treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

On 27 March, 2025, at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side and jointly with the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tajikistan in Vienna, the issue of signing of the Treaty between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik State Border was included in the agenda of the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In his statement, the Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the OSCE Tolendy Makeyev noted that as a result of the colossal efforts, the two friendly countries managed to fully complete the description of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border line and sign a historic document.

«This became possible thanks to the political will of the Heads of the two States, the sincere intentions and firm determination of the Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon to resolve all issues in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, mutual support and trust. This step is important on the path to strengthening peace and stability not only between our countries, but also in the Central Asian region as a whole,» Tolendy Makeyev said.

In its turn, the OSCE leadership positively assessed the signing of the Treaty, and many participating countries of the Organization, in particular the USA, France, Great Britain, the European Union, Switzerland, the countries of Central Asia and representatives of other countries welcomed and expressed congratulations on this historic event.