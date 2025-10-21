18:24
OSCE/ODIHR mission to deploy 30 long-term observers for parliamentary elections

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with representatives of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission.

The OSCE/ODIHR mission has arrived in Kyrgyzstan to observe the upcoming parliamentary elections and plans to deploy 30 long-term and 300 short-term observers.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the organization of the mission’s activities. Minister Kulubaev reaffirmed the readiness of the Kyrgyz side to provide all necessary conditions for the effective work of international observers.

He emphasized that the presence of international observers aims to ensure the broadest and most transparent monitoring of the electoral process. The minister expressed his gratitude to the OSCE for sending the mission to monitor the Zhogorku Kenesh elections, noting that these elections will serve as a test of the strength of the country’s democratic institutions and represent another step toward strengthening democracy in Kyrgyzstan.
