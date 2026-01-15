12:04
Culture Minister and OSCE Representative discuss freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan

Mirbek Mambetaliev, Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, met in Vienna, Austria with Jan Bratu, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, the ministry’s press service reported.

The parties discussed the current state of the media environment in Kyrgyzstan and pressing issues related to ensuring freedom of expression.

The minister reaffirmed the country’s commitment to international obligations in the field of freedom of speech, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a balance between media freedom and responsibility for disseminating information, the statement says.

The discussion also touched on digital transformation, combating disinformation, and improving professional standards and media literacy.

Special attention was paid to legislative initiatives, journalist safety, and the development of practical cooperation with the OSCE, including expert support, training programs, and the exchange of best practices.
