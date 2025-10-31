15:42
Leader of OSCE PA election observation mission Claude Haagen to visit Bishkek

The leader of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s election observation mission to the November 30 early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan will be in Bishkek on November 3–4 in preparation for the full deployment of observers later next month.

OSCE PA
Photo OSCE PA . Claude Haagen, Special Coordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission to Kyrgyzstan

According to the OSCE PA, the mission will be led by Claude Haagen, a member of the Parliament of Luxembourg. He was appointed Special Coordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observer mission by OSCE PA President Pere Joan Pons and by decision of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

During his two-day visit, Claude Haagen will meet with representatives of state authorities, the election administration, political parties and candidates, civil society and the media. He will also meet with the OSCE PA’s election observation partners from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), who are already deployed on the ground.

The visit aims to offer insights into the pre-electoral context and preparations for the upcoming elections.

As noted, Claude Haagen has extensive experience in international parliamentary diplomacy and has taken part in numerous OSCE PA activities promoting democratic governance and election observation.

His upcoming visit builds on the Assembly’s longstanding engagement in Kyrgyzstan, where it has observed eleven previous elections since 2000. This continued involvement reflects the Assembly’s commitment to supporting democratic processes and institutions across the OSCE region.
