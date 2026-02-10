President signs law banning children from participation in election campaigning

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a constitutional law introducing amendments to the Law «On the Election of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic.» The document clarifies rules regarding the involvement of minors in election campaigning and tightens requirements for campaign materials.

Under the adopted amendments, the previous wording in Article 22 concerning persons under the age of 18 has been removed. It has been replaced with a new provision that explicitly prohibits minors from conducting campaigning activities, as well as from distributing or producing campaign materials.

At the same time, the amendments specify that candidates retain the right to use their own photographs and video recordings from any period of their lives, including images from childhood. In addition, candidates will not be held liable for the presence of minors at meetings with voters, provided that their presence is not related to campaigning activities.