14:19
USD 87.45
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.11
English

President to ask Parliament to review law on migrant participation in elections

Delegates of the IV People’s Kurultai have concluded their speeches. President Sadyr Japarov noted that he recorded the statements of all 150 participants, and all proposals will be forwarded to members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The head of state responded to some of the suggestions. He agreed with a delegate who said that Kyrgyzstanis living abroad should have the right to participate in elections.

«I agree with this. Let’s ask the deputies to review this issue. There may be quotas or some other solution,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

Under current law, a candidate for Parliament must have permanently resided in the Kyrgyz Republic for at least the last five years prior to participating in elections. Previously, commenting on this requirement, the head of the Central Election Commission, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, noted that it may need to be revised for upcoming elections, possibly shortening the residency period or removing it altogether.

Commenting on another delegate’s statement that there is no work for migrants in Kyrgyzstan, the president said, «There is plenty of work in Kyrgyzstan, but there are no workers. That’s why we have to attract foreign labor from India, Pakistan, China, and other countries.»
link: https://24.kg/english/356252/
views: 67
Print
Related
Financial literacy manual for migrants presented in Bishkek
President questions online voting and speaks of mandatory measures
Migration amnesty results: Thousands of foreigners legalize their status
CIS observers praise technological advancement of Kyrgyzstan's early elections
Online voting planned for next parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Interior Ministry: Nine criminal cases were opened for vote-buying
Tatarstan CEC to assist in opening additional polling stations for Kyrgyz voters
2025 Elections: Police detain Kudret Taichabarov
2025 Elections: Mahmadali Vatanzoda appointed Head of CIS IPA Observer Mission
President Sadyr Japarov tests new remote voting system
Popular
11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain 11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24 KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
26 December, Friday
14:08
President to ask Parliament to review law on migrant participation in elections President to ask Parliament to review law on migrant pa...
14:01
Over 128,000 Kyrgyzstanis added to Russia’s Register of Controlled Persons
13:52
Part of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek to be closed from January 1
13:46
Two-time Russian wrestling champion Malik Shavaev to represent Kyrgyzstan
13:42
Labor Ministry: 250 children raised in 114 foster families in Kyrgyzstan