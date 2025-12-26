President to ask Parliament to review law on migrant participation in elections

Delegates of the IV People’s Kurultai have concluded their speeches. President Sadyr Japarov noted that he recorded the statements of all 150 participants, and all proposals will be forwarded to members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The head of state responded to some of the suggestions. He agreed with a delegate who said that Kyrgyzstanis living abroad should have the right to participate in elections.

«I agree with this. Let’s ask the deputies to review this issue. There may be quotas or some other solution,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

Under current law, a candidate for Parliament must have permanently resided in the Kyrgyz Republic for at least the last five years prior to participating in elections. Previously, commenting on this requirement, the head of the Central Election Commission, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, noted that it may need to be revised for upcoming elections, possibly shortening the residency period or removing it altogether.

Commenting on another delegate’s statement that there is no work for migrants in Kyrgyzstan, the president said, «There is plenty of work in Kyrgyzstan, but there are no workers. That’s why we have to attract foreign labor from India, Pakistan, China, and other countries.»