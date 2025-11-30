Interior Ministry: Nine criminal cases were opened for vote-buying

During the early elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan opened nine criminal cases for vote-buying. Ministry spokesman Sultan Makilov announced at a press conference today.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Central Election Commission received a total of 256 reports of violations, 59 of which were registered before the start of the election campaign.

The criminal cases for vote-buying in the regions:

Bishkek — five cases;

Chui region — two cases;

Jalal-Abad region — two cases.

According to Sultan Makilov, each case is being investigated. Cash, materials, and other material evidence have been seized. Twelve individuals are facing criminal charges.

On election day, 14,000 officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are ensuring public order throughout the republic.