11:39
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.12
English

Interior Ministry: Nine criminal cases were opened for vote-buying

During the early elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan opened nine criminal cases for vote-buying. Ministry spokesman Sultan Makilov announced at a press conference today.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Central Election Commission received a total of 256 reports of violations, 59 of which were registered before the start of the election campaign.

The criminal cases for vote-buying in the regions:

  • Bishkek — five cases;
  • Chui region — two cases;
  • Jalal-Abad region — two cases.

According to Sultan Makilov, each case is being investigated. Cash, materials, and other material evidence have been seized. Twelve individuals are facing criminal charges.

On election day, 14,000 officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are ensuring public order throughout the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/352791/
views: 132
Print
Related
Vote-buying scheme uncovered in Bishkek: Large sum of money seized
Tatarstan CEC to assist in opening additional polling stations for Kyrgyz voters
Interior Ministry uncovers voter bribery scheme in Bishkek
2025 Elections: Police detain Kudret Taichabarov
2025 Elections: Mahmadali Vatanzoda appointed Head of CIS IPA Observer Mission
President Sadyr Japarov tests new remote voting system
2025 Elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan to open 20 more polling stations abroad
Test voting taking place at all polling stations across Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet Chairman presents awards for contribution to electoral reform
Social Democrats barred from participating in 2025 elections: Court ruling
Popular
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
30 November, Sunday
11:25
Parliamentary elections: Kamchybek Tashiev votes for peace, stability, future Parliamentary elections: Kamchybek Tashiev votes for pe...
11:07
Parliamentary elections: 40 polling stations open abroad
10:50
Voter turnout in parliamentary elections reaches 3.89 percent as of 10 a.m.
10:32
Suspect in fatal road accident involving schoolgirl detained in Chui region
10:21
Interior Ministry: Nine criminal cases were opened for vote-buying
29 November, Saturday
20:07
Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures
19:56
Over 19 tons of apples from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast