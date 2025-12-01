17:31
Online voting planned for next parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

At a meeting with international observers, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced plans to introduce online voting for the next parliamentary elections. Kabar reported.

We won’t have time to use this method in the presidential elections. But we plan to implement it in the next parliamentary elections.

Sadyr Japarov

He added that in the past, seats from 1st to 10th in party lists were sold for up to $1 million, and some MPs did not even attend pre-election meetings with voters because they bought their place on the list and automatically became deputies.

«Previously, there was also the so-called ‘carousel voting’ — voters were transported in groups by buses from one polling station to another to vote multiple times. We have completely eradicated these corrupt schemes. We also plan to introduce online voting, and we believe that this will increase voter participation from 40 to 80 percent,» the head of state emphasized.

Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for January 2027.
