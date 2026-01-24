18:11
Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections

Deputy Chairperson of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan, Aidana Zhupueva, met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Kyrgyzstan, Sándor Dorógi, on January 23. The CEC press service reported.

According to it, during the meeting, the parties discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in electoral processes, as well as the exchange of experience between the electoral bodies of the two countries.

Sandor Dorogi expressed Hungary’s interest in the experience of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan in using advanced digital technologies in the electoral process, as well as in the practice of introducing and implementing gender quotas.

The parties also discussed the organization of a polling station for Hungarian citizens on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, in particular at the Embassy of Hungary in Bishkek, in connection with Hungary’s parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12, 2026.

In addition, the Ambassador invited representatives of the CEC of Kyrgyzstan to take part in international observation of the parliamentary elections in Hungary.

Aidana Zhupueva expressed readiness for active participation in observing Hungary’s parliamentary elections and noted the importance of further strengthening and developing productive cooperation between the electoral bodies of the two countries.
