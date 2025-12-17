14:59
President questions online voting and speaks of mandatory measures

It is premature to introduce online voting in Kyrgyzstan’s elections, President Sadyr Japarov stated today at the first session of the new Zhogorku Kenesh.

The head of state noted that after the snap parliamentary elections, he met with representatives of international missions to discuss the possibility of introducing online voting. However, he said, after viewing video footage of voter bribery, it became clear that this form of voting could exacerbate the situation.

«Therefore, we believe it is too early to introduce it,» the president stated.

Sadyr Japarov also addressed the issue of voter turnout. He noted that despite creating conditions for open and transparent elections, including electronic and remote voting, citizen participation remained low.

«Compared to previous elections, turnout increased by approximately 200,000 people, but we had expected it to reach 70 percent. Unfortunately, this did not happen,» he said.

The President did not rule out the possibility of considering measures of a mandatory nature or other mechanisms to increase citizen participation. In this regard, he suggested that members of Parliament consider initiating a new bill.

«In a number of countries, participation in elections is mandatory. For example, in Turkey, such a law was in effect until participation rates increased, and in Singapore, it is still in effect. We must apply successful international experience and adapt it to the mentality of our people,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

Furthermore, addressing the deputies of the 8th convocation who had previously taken the oath of office, the President stated that political corruption had disappeared with the implementation of the new electoral system.

«We are relentlessly fighting corruption and will continue this fight together with you,» he emphasized.
