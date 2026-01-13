17:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.09
English

Fine for non-attendance and lottery: Mandatory voting proposed in Kyrgyzstan

A draft constitutional law proposing mandatory participation of citizens in elections and referendums, as well as a system of penalties and incentives for voter turnout, has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan. The bill was initiated by Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Marlen Mamataliev.

The draft has been published on the official website of the Parliament for public discussion.

According to the document, amendments are proposed to three constitutional laws: On the Election of the President and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, On the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of the Kyrgyz Republic, and On the Referendum of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The key innovation is the introduction of a duty to participate in voting for citizens who have active voting rights and are included in voter lists. This obligation would be considered fulfilled once a voter receives a ballot.

At the same time, the draft emphasizes that freedom of choice remains absolute: a citizen may vote for any candidate, vote «against all,» or choose not to support any option.

The following categories would be exempt from mandatory participation in elections and referendums:

  • citizens over 70;
  • persons declared legally incapacitated;
  • citizens who are outside Kyrgyzstan on voting day;
  • citizens unable to attend for valid reasons (illness, natural disasters, service duties, or other emergency circumstances).

In certain cases, documentary proof and notification of the precinct election commission would be required.

For failure to participate in voting without valid reasons, the following measures are proposed:

  • a first offense — an official written warning;
  • a repeated offense — an administrative fine;
  • systematic evasion (three or more times) — a temporary restriction for up to five years on running for elected office and holding positions in state and municipal service.

The draft law also provides incentive measures for those who vote:

  • discounts or benefits when paying for state and municipal services;
  • additional points when being included in the personnel reserve.

In addition, it is proposed that a lottery ticket be issued together with the ballot, and that the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums organize state lotteries and prize draws, including in real time.

The background statement says that voter turnout in Kyrgyzstan has been steadily declining over the past 15 years. For example, only 36.9 percent of voters cast ballots in the 2025 parliamentary elections, despite significant budgetary expenditures on organizing the elections.

The authors of the initiative cite the international experience of countries with compulsory voting—Belgium, Australia, Turkey, Singapore, and Latin American countries—where turnout consistently exceeds 80–90 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/357696/
views: 47
Print
Related
Repeat elections in constituency No. 13 scheduled for March 1
President to ask Parliament to review law on migrant participation in elections
President questions online voting and speaks of mandatory measures
CIS observers praise technological advancement of Kyrgyzstan's early elections
Online voting planned for next parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Interior Ministry: Nine criminal cases were opened for vote-buying
Tatarstan CEC to assist in opening additional polling stations for Kyrgyz voters
2025 Elections: Police detain Kudret Taichabarov
2025 Elections: Mahmadali Vatanzoda appointed Head of CIS IPA Observer Mission
President Sadyr Japarov tests new remote voting system
Popular
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development
Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations
13 January, Tuesday
17:28
Fine for non-attendance and lottery: Mandatory voting proposed in Kyrgyzstan Fine for non-attendance and lottery: Mandatory voting p...
14:10
Service charge abolished, prices rise: Cafes and restaurants face heavy fines
13:52
Work of 4 agencies for employment in Turkey suspended in Kyrgyzstan
13:38
Longer stays and visa-free entry: Kyrgyzstan updates rules for foreigners
12:46
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation