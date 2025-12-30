Repeat elections in constituency No. 13 scheduled for March 1

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan set the date for the repeat elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh in constituency No. 13.

The elections are scheduled for March 1, 2026.

Following the early parliamentary elections held on November 30, the Central Election Commission invalidated the results in multi-mandate constituency No. 13. It was discovered that observers representing parliamentary candidates had installed cameras at 35 polling stations to monitor the voting. This violated the principle of secret ballot.