Academics, Ex-PMs, deputies call on Sadyr Japarov to hold early elections

A collective appeal was sent to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu asking them to immediately initiate new presidential elections.

The document was signed by 75 people, including academics, former prime ministers, former members of Parliament, and public figures.

The signatories noted that the current president was elected in 2021 under the old Constitution, and after its revision in April 2021, disagreements arose regarding the legal interpretation of the presidential term length.

The authors of the appeal write that after the adoption of the new Constitution, uncertainty arose regarding the interpretation of the term of office of the current president, who was elected before its entry into force. The letter emphasizes that lawyers, legal experts, and political figures are divided into two camps:

some believe early elections are the only correct solution,

others are for waiting until the six-year term is over.

The signatories are confident that holding elections as soon as possible «would avoid various interpretations, additional clarifications, public debate, and possible appeals to the Constitutional Court.»

The letter’s authors also list the current government’s key achievements during its tenure, including resolving border issues, fighting corruption, strengthening the Armed Forces, and positive changes in the social sphere. At the same time, they point to problems requiring immediate attention: growing public debt, rising prices, and the outflow of the native population.

The Presidential Administration has not yet commented on the appeal calling for early presidential elections.

Prominent figures on the list of signatories include:

Mitalip Mamytov, Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic, academician;

Kubat Osmonbetov, Hero of Labor of the Kyrgyz Republic, academician;

Askarbek Zhumagulov, Chairman of the Council of Veterans of Chui region, Honored Economist of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Toigonbek Kalmatov, ex-deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Tursunbek Chyngyshev, ex-Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Naken Kasiev, ex-Secretary of State of the Kyrgyz Republic, academician;

Dosbol Nur uulu, ex-deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, ex-Secretary of State of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Kemel Ashyraliev, ex-deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh, ex-governor;

Askerbek Ermatov, ex-deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Esen Ismailov, ex-deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Kanybek Osmonaliev, Olympic champion;

Akbar Ryskulov, people’s poet of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Zafar Khakimov, ex-deputy of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic, ex-minister;

Nurmambet Toktomatov, Honored Worker of the Kyrgyz Republic, Doctor of Science;

Tokon Mamytov, Lieutenant General, Doctor of Science;

Asan Tursunkulov, People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Zhantoro Satybaldiev, ex-Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic.