10:37
USD 87.45
EUR 101.57
RUB 1.13
English

CIS observers praise technological advancement of Kyrgyzstan's early elections

The head of the CIS International Election Observation Mission, First Deputy Secretary-General of the CIS Igor Petrishenko, praised the organization of the early elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh. He made this statement at a meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

According to Petrishenko, Kyrgyzstan is demonstrating significant economic growth, which is reflected in active construction throughout the country—from housing to infrastructure projects. However, he noted that digitalization has become one of its greatest strengths.

«One of the growth areas is digitalization, which has also been clearly evident in the electoral sphere. The republic is undoubtedly a leader in the CIS in the implementation of digital technologies in the electoral process,» he noted.

The CIS representative emphasized that almost all mission observers noted the high level of technological advancement of the elections. This, in their opinion, guaranteed the fairness and transparency of the process. This includes the widespread use of modern voting equipment, video surveillance at all polling stations, and the implementation of a range of digital solutions that ensured the transparency of the procedure.

Igor Petrishenko added that the mission is ready to update its conclusions once all information is processed and the official election results are available.
link: https://24.kg/english/353086/
views: 153
Print
Related
International missions recognize elections in Kyrgyzstan as free and fair
Online voting planned for next parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
SCO observers: Voters demonstrated high civic engagement
CIS Observer Mission monitors parliamentary elections at polling stations abroad
Interior Ministry: Nine criminal cases were opened for vote-buying
Over 70 international observers from CIS IPA to work at parliamentary elections
Tatarstan CEC to assist in opening additional polling stations for Kyrgyz voters
CEC accredits 170 international observers for parliamentary elections
Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with head of CIS Observer Mission Igor Petrishenko
Over 900 international observers intend to monitor parliamentary elections
Popular
Russian President blames “black imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black imports” for long truck queues at border
Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to launch pilot project on navigation seals Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to launch pilot project on navigation seals
Electricity generation begins at new waste incineration plant in Bishkek Electricity generation begins at new waste incineration plant in Bishkek
2 December, Tuesday
10:20
Toll bypass road to be built in Bishkek — Cabinet approves project Toll bypass road to be built in Bishkek — Cabinet appr...
10:12
Kazakhstan blocks entry of duck meat from Kyrgyzstan
10:05
Freight traffic increases by 11.8 percent in Kyrgyzstan
09:49
Andijan declared Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2026
09:39
Kyrgyzstan automates licensing process for private schools
1 December, Monday
21:26
Kurvanbek Avazov appointed First Deputy Chairman of SCNS
21:10
Arslan Koichiev appointed State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan
20:54
Several personnel changes announced in Kyrgyzstan