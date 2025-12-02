CIS observers praise technological advancement of Kyrgyzstan's early elections

The head of the CIS International Election Observation Mission, First Deputy Secretary-General of the CIS Igor Petrishenko, praised the organization of the early elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh. He made this statement at a meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

According to Petrishenko, Kyrgyzstan is demonstrating significant economic growth, which is reflected in active construction throughout the country—from housing to infrastructure projects. However, he noted that digitalization has become one of its greatest strengths.

«One of the growth areas is digitalization, which has also been clearly evident in the electoral sphere. The republic is undoubtedly a leader in the CIS in the implementation of digital technologies in the electoral process,» he noted.

The CIS representative emphasized that almost all mission observers noted the high level of technological advancement of the elections. This, in their opinion, guaranteed the fairness and transparency of the process. This includes the widespread use of modern voting equipment, video surveillance at all polling stations, and the implementation of a range of digital solutions that ensured the transparency of the procedure.

Igor Petrishenko added that the mission is ready to update its conclusions once all information is processed and the official election results are available.