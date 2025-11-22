19:51
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Tatarstan CEC to assist in opening additional polling stations for Kyrgyz voters

The Central Election Commission of Tatarstan will assist in organizing two additional polling stations for citizens of Kyrgyzstan residing in the region who wish to participate in the early elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament). The press service of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Tatarstan reported.

The special polling stations will be opened in Kazan and Naberezhnye Chelny.

«Our republic’s electoral commission system has accumulated extensive experience in assisting in organizing and conducting elections for government bodies in foreign countries. We traditionally provide all the necessary technological equipment and support the election process with informational assistance,» Andrei Kondratyev, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Tatarstan, said.

The early elections of members of the eighth convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) will be held on November 30.

Election campaigning began on November 10 and will end one day before the vote, at 8:00 a.m. on November 29. Election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.
link: https://24.kg/english/351929/
views: 126
Print
Related
2025 Elections: Police detain Kudret Taichabarov
2025 Elections: Mahmadali Vatanzoda appointed Head of CIS IPA Observer Mission
President Sadyr Japarov tests new remote voting system
2025 Elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan to open 20 more polling stations abroad
Test voting taking place at all polling stations across Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet Chairman presents awards for contribution to electoral reform
Social Democrats barred from participating in 2025 elections: Court ruling
Cabinet Chairman orders provision of stable power, Internet access in elections
2025 Elections: CEC to spend nearly 18 million soms on printing services
Kyrgyzstanis abroad urged to actively vote in upcoming parliamentary elections
Popular
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation
President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan
22 November, Saturday
18:26
Tatarstan CEC to assist in opening additional polling stations for Kyrgyz voters Tatarstan CEC to assist in opening additional polling s...
17:46
Home of former MP Kubanychbek Kadyrov also searched
17:29
Kyrgyzstan’s Penitentiary Service studies experience of Russian prison system
16:00
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world
15:55
President's initiative on Central Asia –Territory of Peace platform discussed