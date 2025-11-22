Tatarstan CEC to assist in opening additional polling stations for Kyrgyz voters

The Central Election Commission of Tatarstan will assist in organizing two additional polling stations for citizens of Kyrgyzstan residing in the region who wish to participate in the early elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament). The press service of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Tatarstan reported.

The special polling stations will be opened in Kazan and Naberezhnye Chelny.

«Our republic’s electoral commission system has accumulated extensive experience in assisting in organizing and conducting elections for government bodies in foreign countries. We traditionally provide all the necessary technological equipment and support the election process with informational assistance,» Andrei Kondratyev, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Tatarstan, said.

The early elections of members of the eighth convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) will be held on November 30.

Election campaigning began on November 10 and will end one day before the vote, at 8:00 a.m. on November 29. Election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.