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Water tariffs in Bishkek may rise by 50 percent

The Bishkek City Hall has proposed increasing tariffs for water supply and wastewater services, submitting the draft to the Bishkek City Council for consideration.

According to the document, the base tariff for water could rise to 15.73 soms per cubic meter, while wastewater services may cost 6.8 soms. These rates have been approved by the Antimonopoly Regulation Service.

Higher coefficients are planned for commercial consumers. For most organizations, the coefficient will be 2.1, while for water-intensive businesses—such as car washes, bathhouses, saunas, and slaughterhouses—it will be set at 3.

The proposal also includes an increase in maintenance fees for in-building utility networks to 26.4 soms per square meter annually. For households, this would amount to approximately 2.2 soms per square meter per month.

The City Hall officials say the increase is necessary due to rising costs at the municipal utility Bishkekvodokanal. Electricity expenses have nearly doubled in recent years and are expected to continue growing. The company also faces obligations related to loans and infrastructure projects.

Currently, the tariff for households stands at 10.45 soms for water and 3.45 soms for wastewater. The final decision on the new rates will be made by the Bishkek City Council.
link: https://24.kg/english/371317/
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