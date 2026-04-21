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Japanese modern landfill construction technology to be implemented in Kara-Balta

A pilot project to build a modern landfill using Japanese Fukuoka technology is planned to be launched in Kara-Balta, Chui region, the Ministry of Natural Resources reported.

According to the ministry, the project aims to dramatically reduce environmental impacts and transition to modern waste management standards.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan reports that project implementation issues, including the implementation of Fukuoka technology, grant funding, and technical support, were discussed at a working meeting with representatives of the Asian Development Bank and the Japan Fund.

Fukuoka technology accelerates natural waste decomposition processes, reduces the formation of toxic leachate, and prevents harmful emissions into the environment. Unlike traditional landfills, it minimizes the risk of spontaneous combustion and significantly reduces the spread of unpleasant odors.

The project is expected to:

  • Reduce soil and groundwater pollution;
  • Improve sanitary safety for residents;
  • Create a model for implementing similar solutions throughout the republic.

The transition to modern environmental technologies is essential for protecting public health and the country’s sustainable development.
link: https://24.kg/english/371294/
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