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Kyrgyzstan to protect critical systems from hackers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved new requirements for ensuring cybersecurity of critical information infrastructure facilities. The decree was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document was developed within the framework of the Law «On Cybersecurity» and is aimed at strengthening the protection of the country’s state and key information systems.

According to the decree, a unified list of requirements has been approved that must be met by all critical infrastructure entities. This applies to both government agencies and commercial and non-profit organizations whose activities are related to critical information systems.

Funding for cybersecurity measures will be provided from budgetary funds for government agencies and from internal resources for private and other organizations.

The Presidential Administration is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the document.

The decree will come into force in 15 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/371298/
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