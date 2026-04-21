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 Asian Ice Hockey Cup to kick off in Bishkek

The Asian Ice Hockey Cup will take place from April 27 to May 3 at Nomad Arena in Bishkek under the auspices of the International Ice Hockey Federation. The Ice Hockey Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the federation, ice hockey in Kyrgyzstan is experiencing a «golden era,» increasingly making its mark on the international stage.

«The senior national team has successfully secured its place in Group B of Division II at the World Championship. The U20 youth team has made a major breakthrough, recently winning gold and advancing from Group B to Group A of Division III. Now it is time for what we call the stars of the new generation to take the ice. For the young Kyrgyz national team, these games will be a crucial stage of preparation and a springboard for future success at world championships,» the statement says.

Over the course of seven days, Bishkek will host matches between some of the continent’s most ambitious teams. National teams from Uzbekistan, Mongolia, India, Indonesia, and Macau will compete alongside host nation Kyrgyzstan for the trophy. The country’s young hockey players are ready to take up the baton from their older brothers and prove that the winning spirit of Kyrgyz hockey is only growing stronger.
link: https://24.kg/english/371309/
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