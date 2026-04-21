European Immunization Week kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

European Immunization Week kicked off in Kyrgyzstan on April 20. Gulbara Ishenapysova, Deputy Minister of Health and Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Kyrgyz Republic, announced at a press conference.

According to her, up to 75,000 children and adults are vaccinated annually during the European Immunization Week in the country.

This year’s campaign is being held under the theme «For every generation, vaccines work.»

«It also aims to raise public awareness of the importance of vaccination for human health at all ages and to maintain high levels of routine immunization. Over the past five years, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a decline in vaccination coverage among children under two years old. At year-end 2025, coverage was only 85 percent, so our measures must be strengthened,» Gulbara Ishenapysova said.

She noted that measles cases continue to be registered in the republic. In 2023, 7,000 cases were recorded, in 2024 — 14,000, and in 2025 — about 8,000. Therefore, it is important to conduct catch-up campaigns.