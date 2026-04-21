 Drugs in parcel from Thailand: Two men detained in Bishkek

Law enforcement authorities in Kyrgyzstan have disrupted a drug trafficking channel that supplied narcotics from Thailand through postal shipments, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Drug Control Service in conjunction with the North Customs Unit for Combating Drug Trafficking.

On March 26, two suspects-cousins, 22 and 19—were detained while receiving a parcel at a post office in Bishkek.

According to investigators, the drug—hashish of Thai origin—was hidden in a secret compartment. The value of the seized shipment is estimated at approximately 3 million soms.

Forensic chemical tests have been ordered. Law enforcers continues to identify other participants in the scheme.

As specified, the alleged organizer of the channel — a citizen of Kazakhstan, 28 — has been placed on the international wanted list.