Another Illegal Migrant raid carried out in Bishkek

Officers of the Bishkek Main Internal Affairs Department’s Service for Countering Extremism and Illegal Migration inspected the places of residence of foreign students as part of Illegal Migrant raid. The department’s press service reported.

According to the statement, law enforcement officers checked the availability and validity of identity documents of foreign nationals, as well as the legality of their stay in Kyrgyzstan.

«They explained the requirements of the Kyrgyz Republic legislation, which obliges foreign citizens to carry documents confirming the legality of their stay in the country when leaving their place of residence. They were also advised not to leave their place of residence unless absolutely necessary. In emergency situations, they were asked to call the 102 service,» the statement says.

Special attention was paid to explaining the provisions of the current Kyrgyz Republic legislation, under which foreign citizens who arrive for educational purposes are not allowed to work without the appropriate permit.

Preventive measures aimed at preventing and detecting violations of migration legislation will continue.